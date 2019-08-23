Controlled burn gets out of hand, threatens structures

A controlled burn south of Filer got out of hand Friday.

Fire fighters responded to a fire south of Filer Friday morning, where structures were threatened.

The Filer Fire Department received the call at 10 a.m., after a controlled burn started to spread out of control.

A mutual aid call was then issued, with Twin Falls Fire and Buhl Fire Departments responding as well.

A KMVT reporter on scene talked with the Filer Fire Captain Dale Mahan at the scene, who explained that a couple of structures were threatened.

“When I arrived there was fire all around the house, there was people trying to put it out with a shovel. Our first engines, we managed to attack the house and save the house and the garage, I think a pickup sustained some damage in the back, but other than that the house was saved,” Mahan stated.

And since this was a controlled burn, Mahan also took time to remind people about the proper procedures people need to follow when burning, saying people need to apply for a permit, make sure it's not windy outside, and should it get out of control, call 9-1-1 right away.

Mahan also said the fire burned approximately 10 acres.