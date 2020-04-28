Springtime rings in roadside fire prevention

With the warmer weather already here, roadside fire prevention has begun.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boise District Bureau of Land Management and the Idaho Transportation Department teamed up to hold a controlled burn operation. This lead to the closing westbound I-84 east of Mountain Home, for a couple of hours.

Now, highway operations are not very typical but due to this year's above average accumulation of tumbleweeds and hazardous fuels, it was needed.

Normally, BLM does these controlled burn operations along fence lines and roadways about two to five times a year in the spring – when the grass is green.

The Boise district averages about 100-fires a year. According to the fire information officer at the Boise District Bureau of Land Management, Jared Jablonski, these burn operations have helped those numbers go down incredibly. “Ever since we’ve been doing burning along roadways in the spring, as well as our fuel break treatment along roadways, we’ve seen a significant reduction in starts along the roadway system.”

Jablonski adds, the department made sure to stay socially distanced and to disinfect equipment, during the operation.

