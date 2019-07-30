Conversations continue for nittyTwin Falls County jail and courthouse remodel

Twin Falls County officials are still getting down to the nitty-gritty details of the judicial complex, finalizing details for the bond they want to pursue in November.

On Monday afternoon, county commissioners met with architects Lombard/Conrad, along with the county prosecutor and sheriff's office about some more numbers and details.

The architects revealed a new building design Monday, making the new building's colors and design look similar to the current historic courthouse.

As KMVT has previously reported, the preliminary cost of the bond would be $80 million — $50 million for the jail remodel and build and $30 million for the courthouse.

The jail is currently overcrowded and a captain with the sheriff's office said it is overdue that something finally gets done, if the bond passes.

"We're getting to a point that it's a boiler plate right now that I mean tension is high in there. The people are crowded, my staff is working to try and make things good in there," Capt. Doug Hughes said. "Everybody's got their personal space and we're encroaching on that personal space."

Hughes went on to say that those who are in jail, almost 90 percent have felonies and 10 percent have misdemeanors.

"We’ve worked pretty diligent between the commissioners, the sheriff’s office, the prosecutors office, to come up with a design that is going to meet our need for years to come," he said. "But, I also think we are at such a point, the explosion of inmate population happened pretty rapidly and we were not prepared for it."

The county has a deadline of mid-September to get the bond on the ballot.

A commissioner said the plans can still be changed from now until then, and they will be doing that to try and lessen the cost on the taxpayers.