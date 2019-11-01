Cooperative weather in northern California helps Idaho firefighters at Kincade Fire

Cooperative weather conditions allowed crews battling the Kincade Fire to make "good progress" overnight and are continuing to establish control lines.

The Kincade Fire in northern California has burned a total 77,758 acres and is 68% contained, according to a Friday morning update by Cal Fire. The fire has resulted in the destruction of 352 structures, damaged 55 others and caused four injuries.

Gooding Fire District Chief Brandon Covey was deployed to the Kincade Fire alongside Lt. Mark McKinney of the Gooding Fire District, and Lauren Barker of the Rock Creek Fire District. They are among multiple firefighters and fire departments from the state of Idaho that have been called upon to assist in fighting wildfire in California.

As of Friday, Covey says they’re working in Division Echo, on the east side of the fire, gridding and working hot spots. Covey says dozers have been pulled off, and as of this morning there are three divisions with smoke in them. Although a new fire started on Highway 28 when power was re-energized, Covey says they caught it quickly and it burned less than an acre.

"We've seen a lot of fallen over trees burning from the inside," Barker said. "The fire will hollow them out and just leave the outer shell."

“The weather has helped out,” Covey says. “No wind events scheduled for several days. The valleys have been cold at night getting good recovery, but the ridges have stayed in the 60s, so it’s very poor recovery meaning it’s dry and prone to burning.”

Covey says the speed of the Kincade Fire and the effect weather played in it, is something that stands out to him.

“I think what stands out most is how fast this fire was,” Covey said. “It blew up over acres of forest and landed in vineyards and torched them, and it was really spotty in some places. So, it was definitely a wind driven event. We’re working in an area where fire didn’t touch maybe 30-40 acres, and then it burned down a house here and there."

Lt. McKinney said he's a dramatic improvement in conditions from when they first arrived.

"The wind was pretty ferocious when we got here," McKinney said. "It's since calmed down."

While weather has been more cooperative for crews battling wild fires in northern California, further to the south firefighters had to respond to new fire starts on Thursday that have been fueled by strong Santa Anna winds.

The largest of those, the Maria Fire, a brush fire fueled by winds between 20-30 mph, broke out north of Los Angeles has rapidly spread to over 8,000 acres.

Covey says he’s still unsure if he and the rest of his crew will be sent to southern California.

“We don’t know how long they will keep us," he said. "It’s like a 12-step program here, one day at a time.”