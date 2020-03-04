Coronavirus infections drop in China as West braces for long fight

(AP) - As China’s new infections drop, three countries are emerging as major trouble areas — South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Health officials check tourists' temperatures on arrival in hopes of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

South Korea is struggling to find enough hospital beds for its sick as the virus outbreak there worsens. The country reported 435 new cases, pushing its total to 5,621 — the second-highest total after China.

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic. A Health Ministry spokesman announced the new figures at a news conference Wednesday in Tehran.

There are now over 3,140 cases of the new virus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic. The virus has sickened top leaders inside Iran’s civilian government and Shiite theocracy.

Iranian state television says Friday prayers have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak.

The report Wednesday comes as Tehran and other areas canceled Friday prayers last week over the outbreak.

Wuhan seeing increase in empty hospital beds

A Beijing-based intensive care doctor now working in Wuhan – the city at the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak – says designated hospitals in the city are seeing an increasing number of empty beds after a large number of virus patients were discharged.

Du Bin added, however, that there’s always the possibility of another spike in new cases.

Du said Wednesday that a major cause of deaths in younger patients may have been the prolonged application of certain high-dosage treatments that ended up causing more harm than good.

Cao Bin, a doctor specializing in respiratory research who is also currently in Wuhan, told reporters, “The war is not over.”

Cao said Chinese researchers have led initial clinical trials of two antiviral drugs and will soon share the results of the trials with the World Health Organization.

Germany, other nations ban exports of protective gear, including masks

The expanding problem in Europe and beyond has led some governments to try to control supplies of necessities. The Czech, Russian and German governments announced bans Wednesday covering various protective gear like masks.

India, meantime, has tightened exports of 26 key drug ingredients used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, a potentially disruptive move taken as its caseload rose to 28 from an earlier tally of just 5.

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says an earlier COVID-19 patient who had traveled to Italy led to the confirmation of six other infections.

Another cluster of cases that emerged centered around a large group of Italian tourists who had entered India on Feb. 21.

India also announced Wednesday that it has imposed universal screening of all passengers on international flights.

Saudis ban Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over fears about virus

Saudi Arabia has banned citizens and residents from performing the Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over fears about new virus.

The announcement came on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official announcing the ban. It gave no time frame for how long the suspension will stand.

Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus. That disrupted travel for thousands of Muslims already headed to the kingdom and potentially affecting plans later this year for millions more ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan and the annual hajj pilgrimage.

World stocks mixed after Wall Street sinks despite rate cut

Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank despite a U.S. interest rate cut aimed at defusing fears a virus outbreak will depress global economic growth.

London opened lower while Germany gained. Shanghai advanced, Sydney and Hong Kong declined and Tokyo was little-changed.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.8% after the Federal Reserve’s emergency 0.5% rate cut. China, Australia and other central banks also have cut rates to support growth.

World markets also appeared to be unimpressed by a pledge from the Group of Seven major industrialized countries of support for the global economy that included no specific measures.

'Host City Contract’ gives IOC much leeway to cancel Olympics

Japan’s Olympic minister has suggested in Parliament that the Tokyo Games could potentially be pushed back a few months from its July 24 opening.

The games are under threat from a virus outbreak that started in China and has spread to at least 70 countries. But the so-called “Home City Contract” signed by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials gives the IOC wide latitude in terminating the Olympics.

The IOC can call off the games because of a state or war or civil disorder or boycotts. It also can terminate if it has “reasonable grounds to believe that the safety of participants in the games would be seriously threatened or jeopardized for any reason whatsoever.”

Louvre reopens after virus fears

This should restore the Mona Lisa’s famous smile: the Louvre Museum is open again after management eased workers’ fears about catching the coronavirus.

The Paris museum where Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting hangs had been closed since Sunday while employees fearing becoming infected with the virus stayed home.

But staffers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to resume work and the Louvre opened its doors in the afternoon.

Management presented a raft of new anti-virus measures to try to coax employees back to work. Among them: wider distributions of disinfectant gels and more frequent staff rotations so employees can wash their hands.

More virus cases linked to UAE Tour as riders face isolation

Six more people with links to the canceled UAE Tour cycling race have been infected with the virus spreading around the world.

The Ministry of Health in the United Arab Emirates says two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian have been diagnosed with the virus. They were all linked to two previous cases involving Italians.

Rider Igor Boev of the Gazprom-RusVelo team told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he was in the hospital after being diagnosed.

Boev said he was waiting for more test results and said the hospital food was “more than fine for a normal person but not enough for a pro rider.”

