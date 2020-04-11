Coronavirus largely impacting Magic Valley Regional Airport

The Magic Valley Regional Airport is seeing about a 90% decrease in traffic, compared to a regular day.

The seats are empty, and the hustle and bustle of the airport has transformed into a hollow and quiet atmosphere. Airport manager Bill Carberry tells KMVT that now only one flight is scheduled in the morning and returning in the evening, compared to their typical three flights per day.

"It's like that all around the system, around the country, it's almost come to a grinding halt."

A lot of the airports revenue comes from air travel and passengers, but right now not many are renting cars, and the airport restaurant is closed down until further notice.

"I'm optimistic that things will turn around, I know their will be a period of time for things to ramp back up, we just want people to stay well and let this virus hopefully run it's course in a short amount of time as possible," said Carberry.

Looking ahead, the airport hopes to regain a feeling of normal. In the meantime Carberry wants to remind the community that the airport is still open, and they they miss having everyone around.

"We just miss everybody, and look forward to seeing them coming through the terminal and utilizing the airport again in the future."