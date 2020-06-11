Coronavirus pandemic exacerbates loneliness in senior citizens

Lonely people are 45% more at risk for mortality, and the Coronavirus pandemic has only amplified that problem in the most vulnerable population, the senior citizens.

"I just think it just exacerbates the situation with seniors that have a much higher rate of loneliness because of maybe their physical abilities or whatever but especially when you are doing a lock down with COVID," said Shawna Wasko, from the Office on Aging.

Between the senior centers being shut down, and senior homes not allowing in visitors, senior citizens are feeling lonelier than ever before because of the corona virus pandemic

"They still want the socialization, the miss the senior center and being able to be here with their friends," said Jeanette Roe, the executive director of the Twin Falls Senior Center.

Many senior centers have taken to calling their members to see if they need anything

"It's just been sad to listen to their stories about how lonely the people are, how badly they want to get back to the senior centers and see their friends and get out," said Wasko.

While the Twin Falls Senior Center isn’t open for lunch, their meals on wheels program has grown by 25 to 35%, which is more than just delivering a meal

"The purpose of a senior center isn’t really the food, that’s just a caveat of it, but it’s really the socialization. That includes the home delivered meal clients, because we don’t just put the meal outside the door, we make them answer the door, and so we say hi how are you, they at least see a friendly face, and if they don’t answer that’s a signal that there is probably a problem and we need to get some help," said Wasko.