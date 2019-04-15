Coroner: Buhl man dies from work accident

The Ada County Coroner's Office identified a Buhl man who died Thursday in a work accident.

In a release, they said Leodan Porta-Serva, 33, from Buhl, died from injuries sustained in a work accident on April 11.

He worked for Guerry Inc. and was doing maintenance on a light pole when the accident happened.

He was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.

His cause of death was due to blunt force trauma from an industrial accident.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.