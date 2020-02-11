Coroner: Idaho couple, 2 men killed in fatal Nevada wreck

A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas have been identified as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend.

A coroner official in Elko County says Michael and Gwendolyn Crispin, of Meridian, Idaho, died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93.

The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, were killed in the Saturday crash.

