County clerk talks voter turnout and polling places

With a few items on the ballot for Tuesday's election, KMVT spoke to the Twin Falls County clerk about what voters should expect at the polling place, and where exactly they should go.

Kristina Glascock believes they will have a "pretty low" voter turnout.

With more than 28,000 registered voters for this May election, about 400 have voted early and they received a little more than 100 absentee ballots.

She thinks it'll be about the same turnout as March, where they had about 10.5 percent of voters casting a ballot.

"I think it comes down to if they’re involved in the issues that are on the ballot and if it’ll affect them. Of course with the city, those people who live within the city limits, it will change what you pay in property taxes and so I think just educating the voters that there are four election days a year and we don’t just have a primary and a general," she explained.

Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Always bring an identification card to vote and you can still register at the polling places - just make sure to also have mail with your name and address on it to verify.

She said polling places haven't changed since March, and voters can find out where they can vote at Idahovotes.gov.