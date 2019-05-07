Lincoln County commissioners move forward with remodel and annex option for courthouse

On Monday, Lincoln County Commissioners had a few items to discuss at their meeting including the task to decide if the courthouse should be moved to another location and build a new one, remodel the current one with an annex addition or demolish the whole building and put in a new one at the same site.

Commissioners unanimously approved to move forward with remodeling and adding an annex to the courthouse.

Throughout the meeting commissioners discussed that more than 500 people filled out a survey and Commissioner Rebecca Wood said 65 percent of the surveys submitted, were in favor of saving the building.

Commissioners continued that there will be more future opportunities for the residents in Lincoln County to learn more about their plans for the courthouse.

"I think as soon as we have bond council and we have RFP and we have bids and architects there will be a plan to have town hall meetings in every community in our county to make sure the public sees all the bids and suggestions," Wood said.