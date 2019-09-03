Animal market sale at Twin Falls County Fair honors Kimberly teen

A Kimberly teen Rowdy Hopkins passed away this past November in a terrible car crash. Monday, at the Twin Falls County Fair, his family and friends remembered him during the animal auction.

Rowdy was a part of 4H and FFA since a very young boy, and his family and friends were able to honor him today.

"In their classes, it’s been 96 degrees, and those kids are out there for a half-hour, at a time with the steers, the animals get hot, the kids, get hot, as a family we just wanted to do something," said Rowdy's mother Heather Hendren.

"We’re doing that because Rowdy was a part of the 4-H and FFA," Porath said. "He’d been involved in several projects, and most recently the beef project. We are doing the auction to help raise money, to cover the beef arena at the fairgrounds."

The steer that was auctioned off was Rowdy’s steer, who now weighs more than 1,400 pounds.

The steer could be auctioned off up to five times.

His mother and brother are both very thankful for the amount of support they have received.

"We’ve had tremendous support from this community over the last nine months, and we are very appreciative," Hendren said.

Rowdy's steer sold at the auction for more than $40,000. All of the money raised is going to put a tent over the beef arena at the fairgrounds.

If you would like to donate, checks can be mailed to:

Twin Falls County 4-H/FFA Market Animal Sale

P.O. Box 840

Twin Falls, Idaho

83303