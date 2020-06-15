County fairs and 4-H adapt to COVID-19 regulations

Many people look forward to southern Idaho's county fairs all year long.

Between the 4-H projects to the rides to the rodeo, the county fairs bring excitement to many.

But with the COVID-19 restrictions and changes, this dose of nostalgia might not feel reminiscent of years past.

"It'd be really unfortunate, these kids learn a lot from 4-H and FFA, whether it's the fair projects, or participating in the career development and leadership development events," said Daniel Knapp, one of the 4-H leaders in Hagerman.

Many students work all year long to show their animals at the county fairs, but COVID-19 has caused some changes to how they can prepare.

"We are still hoping to have a fair," Knapp said. "These kids have been working on these projects, some of them are breeding projects, and have been preparing for the last year or two to participate, and they have a lot of time and money invested into this, and so it would be unfortunate if they weren't able to show those."

Four-H teaches the students life lessons like responsibility and accountability.

"I've learned a lot going through 4-H and FFA, a lot with the animals, so animal care taking, and feeding programs and exercise stuff," said Tairin Brady, a 4-H member.

Online auctions are harder to do, which is a possible option this year.

"It's a little harder to judge them by a video and not be able to personally see the animal," Brady said.

The Twin Falls County Fair is currently planning on still holding the fair from Sept. 2-7, but will be making changes to keep people safe.

"We are working on programs to do a little more sanitizing, or at least have the product there for people to do their own sanitizing, if they feel," said John Pitz, the fair manager.

Pitz says they will even be adding an online streaming for the 4-H auction.

"The 4-H kids are going to have a place to show their projects and sale at the end of the show, and we are working on a program where we can do not only the live auction, but simulcast it, so grandma and grandpa can sit at home and bid off their computer if they don't feel safe coming out to the fair," Pitz said.

The rides may be more spread out. The fair may have more volunteers to control the lines. The rodeo and concert haven't been cancelled yet either.

"We are waiting to see what the PRCA does as far as some of the Washington and Oregon rodeos because if they end up cancelling we may add another rodeo night, because we will get slammed for contestants obviously, if some of the other rodeos cancel," Pitz said.

A beloved annual tradition that is adapting to the COVID-19 restrictions.