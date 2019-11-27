Couple receives November miracle after years of trying to conceive

Michelle and Peter Berkov faced a challenge that is familiar to so many, infertility; but with help from family, their miracles were born.

With the help from their niece, Peter and Michelle Berkov’s years of trying to conceive finally paid off. This month they welcomed both a baby girl and a boy into the world. (Source: KMVT)

The two started their journey to conceive approximately 6 years ago and endured 11 IVF transfers and 8 miscarriages. Michelle would always get to the 6-8 week mark of her pregnancies, and then she'd get the devastating news. Two years ago their niece, Rachelle, attempted to carry their child, but she lost the baby at 5 months. Luckily, Rachelle was willing to give it another try.

"When you really want something you need to follow the dream. You need to stick with it, and they really wanted a family and I have kids of my own and I wanted them to be blessed with the same thing I was blessed with five times and that's to be a parent," says Rachelle.

