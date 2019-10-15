Court grants Idaho transgender inmate presurgical procedures

A recent court order could make an Idaho transgender inmate the first in the country to receive a gender confirmation surgery.

Adree Edmo is currently in the state men's correctional facility but is on track to become the first inmate in the country to receive a gender confirmation surgery as the result of a court order.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in August upheld a federal judge's ruling in Boise that said denying Edmo the surgery is cruel and unusual punishment, a violation of the 8th Amendment.

KBOI 670 reports that the court has partially lifted a pause so Edmo could receive all pre-surgical treatments necessary for gender confirmation surgery.

Governor Brad Little is appealing the court's decision, hence the pause, saying he'll take it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state has already spent over $300,000 appealing the original decision.