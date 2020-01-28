Court records: Frazee attorneys file notice to appeal conviction and life sentence

New documents suggest Patrick Frazee will try to get a new trial after he was sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his child.

File image of Patrick Frazee in court(Source: KCNC/CBS)

Only the notice of appeal has been filed at this point, which is pretty standard in these cases and doesn’t mean Frazee will get a new trial.

Frazee is in a prison east of Pueblo — serving his life sentence for killing Kelsey Berreth. Documents filed by his defense team suggest he will appeal his conviction.

"It kind of means nothing,” said David Webster is an attorney and former prosecutor. "When you have the imposition of a life sentence, that's almost a guarantee that there's going to be an appeal."

He says Frazee's lawyers will likely argue there were mistakes made during the trial that warrant a new one. No specific examples are listed in this notice.

"You won't know that until they file their actual brief," Webster said. "This is very typical. The vast majority of the time when appeals are taken up by defendants they are unsuccessful."

The appeal should not impact the case against Frazee's ex-girlfriend, the prosecution's star witness.

Krystal Lee admitted to cleaning up the crime scene. She cooperated with the investigation in exchange for a plea deal. She is being sentenced Tuesday and faces a maximum of 3 years.

The decision on Frazee's case will go to the court of appeals. Typically, a three judge panel has the final say.