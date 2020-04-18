Covid-19 drive-up screening hours now changing

Covid-19 drive-up test screening at the at St. Luke's Magic Valley is changing their operating hours.

These drive-up screenings allow community members to stay inside their vehicles for registration, and sample collection, if needed. Since the virus is so contagious, this screening process is meant to protect health care workers and patients by keeping those with mild symptoms from going inside the hospital.

The screening will now be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week at St. Luke's Surgery Center at the Magic Valley campus.

