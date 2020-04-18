Covid-19 has taken an affect on how our first responders take care of patients.

Covid-19 protocol for first responders (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

All Twin Falls firefighters are trained emergency medical technicians, and in these uncertain times, they are working on new ways to ensure that they are keeping themselves safe, as well as the citizens who call for help safe from the novel coronavirus.

"So you will see us in some equipment from, gowns, gloves, masks, that maybe you don't see normally, but again it is for their protection and our protection," said Fire Chief Les Kenworthy

The changes are happening from the very beginning of an emergency. Even when calling 9-1-1 callers will be asked some new questions, such as; "Are you experiencing any shortness of breath? Do you have a cough? Do you have a temperature? Do you have a fever? Are you experiencing any other health issues that we might need to know about?'" said Brett Reid the Director of SIRCOMM.

This information then helps first responders determine what type of personal protective equipment or P.P.E is needed for the situation.

"So our standard P.P.E is glasses and gloves, high risk P.P.E and this has changed a little bit, includes a gown and a mask," said Kenworthy

Currently there is a firefighter who has been exposed to Covid, and is now being isolated. The fire chief also wants to remind the community to take recommendations seriously.

"We have seen some people out and about, that should be isolated and are not, so again I would strongly recommend that if you doctor stated that you should stay at home and isolate, it's important that you do that."