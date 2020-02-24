Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect

Advocates say new guidelines that disqualify more people from green cards if they use government benefits is prompting droves of immigrants to drop government social services.

That even includes citizens and legal residents who may be entitled to the benefits but fear they will be kicked out of the U.S.

Advocates are scrambling to find other options to fill the needs of a traditionally low-income population.

They predict that the Trump administration guidelines taking effect Monday will result in extreme hardship for many.

The government says the rule will help make immigrants more self-sufficient and protect American taxpayers.

