Crash blocks US-30 near Kimberly for a time

Idaho State Police is investigation a crash that blocked US Highway 30 for a time Tuesday morning near Kimberly.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near N 3400 East, just west of Kimberly. The highway was completely blocked, according to a news release.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office also responded and posted a picture of an ambulance helicopter that came to the crash location.

ISP said the westbound lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.

An officer in a patrol car was struck Monday, Dec. 9 at the same intersection.

KMVT will post more information when it becomes available.

