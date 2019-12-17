Crash blocks US-30 near Kimberly for a time

(KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigation a crash that blocked US Highway 30 for a time Tuesday morning near Kimberly.
Emergency crews responded to the crash near N 3400 East, just west of Kimberly. The highway was completely blocked, according to a news release.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office also responded and posted a picture of an ambulance helicopter that came to the crash location.
ISP said the westbound lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.
An officer in a patrol car was struck Monday, Dec. 9 at the same intersection.
