Crash blocks US-30 near Kimberly for a time

A crash on US Highway 30 at 3400 East blocked the highway for a time Tuesday morning while emergency crews responded (Source: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 12:32 PM, Dec 17, 2019
View Map

(KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigation a crash that blocked US Highway 30 for a time Tuesday morning near Kimberly.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near N 3400 East, just west of Kimberly. The highway was completely blocked, according to a news release.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office also responded and posted a picture of an ambulance helicopter that came to the crash location.
ISP said the westbound lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.

An officer in a patrol car was struck Monday, Dec. 9 at the same intersection.

KMVT will post more information when it becomes available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus