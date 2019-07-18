UPDATE: Crash blocks southbound US-93, south of Rogerson

Idaho State Police is currently investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 93, north of the Idaho-Nevada border.

ISP Tweeted the crash involved a two-vehicle head-on collision. Drivers ares asked to avoid the area. ISP told a KMVT reporter at least one of the vehicles rolled.

The northbound lane was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. about 12 miles north of the border and south of Rogerson. Both directions of travel were blocked for a time, according to an ISP news release released just before 5 p.m.

