UPDATE: Crash blocks southbound US-93, south of Rogerson

Traffic is backed up after a two-vehicle, head-on collision south of Rogerson Thursday afternoon. Idaho State Police are investigating the cras (KMVT/Elenee Dao).
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:51 PM, Jul 18, 2019
View Map

(KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 93, north of the Idaho-Nevada border.

ISP Tweeted the crash involved a two-vehicle head-on collision. Drivers ares asked to avoid the area. ISP told a KMVT reporter at least one of the vehicles rolled.

The northbound lane was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. about 12 miles north of the border and south of Rogerson. Both directions of travel were blocked for a time, according to an ISP news release released just before 5 p.m.

KMVT reporter is en route to the crash.

Check back for updates.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus