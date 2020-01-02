Crash downs power lines, blocks lanes on US-93, south of Filer

Lanes on US Highway 93, south of Filer, are blocked as power crews work to repair downed power lines from a crash.

Idaho State Police issued a news release Thursday morning. It said at about 12:30 a.m., a semi-truck hauling two empty milk tankers struck black ice and went off the highway striking a stop sign and power pole near East 3800 North. The truck, driven by Antonio Hernandez-Guzman, 32, of Jerome, came to rest in the barrow pit.

The crash knocked down power lines and caused the north- and southbound lanes to be blocked. As of Thursday morning at 4 a.m. the lanes were still blocked as Idaho Power crews worked on the lines.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. ISP classified this as a property damage crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Power, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Police Department and Filer Fire Department.

KMVT will update this article when more information is release.