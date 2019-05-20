Crash east of Wendell blocks lane of travel

Image of a semi-truck that rolled Monday afternoon on Interstate 84 east of Wendell. Image courtesy Terrisa Haycock.
Updated: Mon 4:37 PM, May 20, 2019
(KMVT/KSVT) — One lane of travel is blocking Interstate 84 near Wendell.

Idaho State Police responded to a crash east of Wendell just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic is reduced to to one lane, according to an ISP news release.

Check back for updates.

 
