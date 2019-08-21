Two injured in Blaine County crash, officials highlight dangerous intersection

Two people were taken to an area hospital Tuesday following a two vehicle crash at an intersection in Blaine County that has seen an increase in car crashes.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office were sent to State Highway 75 and US Highway 20 for a report of a two vehicle crash.

Initial calls stated one of the vehicles hit a power pole and power lines were blocking a portion of the roadway. Reports also indicated one of the vehicles was on fire. Thanks to nearby citizens, the fire was quickly put out before emergency personnel arrived.

The investigation indicated that a silver 2018 Kia Soul, driven by Emmet G. Hartlove, 18, of Concord, California, was driving westbound on US 20.

Hartlove failed to yield to oncoming traffic and hit a white 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Silvia H. Leal Martinez, age 42, of Gooding Idaho who was driving south bound on Highway 75.

Hartlove and his passenger were taken to St. Luke's Wood River hospital for minor injuries. All parties were wearing seat belts. Hartlove was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in traffic accidents at this intersection. We have committed extra patrol resources to this area and have been doing this for some time now. Deputies are out showing a presence near this intersection. Citations for speed and stop sign violations, among other violations are being written when warranted”, said Sheriff Steve Harkins. "My message to local citizens, who travel regularly through this intersection, is to always be aware of other motorists and your speed."

In the past, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has requested for the Idaho Department of Transportation to conduct traffic and safety studies to explore options for making this intersection safer.