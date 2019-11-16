Crash in Gooding County sends two to hospital

A three car crash sent two to the hospital Friday evening.

The accident happened at 7:44 P.M. Friday evening, at 134 State Highway 46 near milepost 108.5, approximately two miles south of Gooding.

A juvenile was in a 1983 Chevrolet pickup-truck on SH46 facing southbound waiting to turn left into a residential address.

A Gooding County Deputy was driving northbound on SH46 in a pickup-truck.

Eugenia Wadsworth, 31, of Twin Falls, was driving southbound on SH46 in a 2007 Mercedes K63.

Wadsworth struck the rear of the juvenile's vehicle. Wadsworth then hit the Gooding County Deputy's vehicle.

All vehicles came to rest on SH46 completely blocking the highway.

The juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center, in Gooding.

Wadsworth was also taken to North Canyon Medical Center, via a patrol car.

The Gooding Deputy was not injured.

SH46 was completely blocked for an hour and forty-five minutes.

Alcohol was involved according to an Idaho State Police press release.

ISP was assisted by Gooding Fire, Gooding EMS, the Sheriff's office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.