Crash in Jerome County sends one to hospital

A crash occurred near 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, sending a woman to the hospital.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened in Jerome County on East 1010 South, near 1400 East, south of Eden.

Luis Cosio Banuelos, 54, of Eden, was driving southbound in a Ford pickup pulling a trailer loaded with irrigation Lines.

Rosezetta Crooks, 81, of Twin Falls, was driving behind Cosio Banuelos in a PT Cruiser.

As Cosio Banuelos was making a right-hand turn into a private driveway, Crooks tried to pass him. She then made contact with the irrigation line on the trailer.

Her vehicle continued eastbound then went off the road and hit a wheel line.

Crooks was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance.

Cosio Banuelas was wearing a seat belt.