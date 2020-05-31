Crash near Bliss sends one to hospital

The following is a press release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday May 31, 2020, at 10:44 AM, Idaho State Police investigated a crash eastbound Interstate 84 near mile marker 134, west of Bliss.

Jaime Morales Juarez, 28, of Gooding, ID was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in a Lincoln town car. Steven McGraw, 44, of Houma, LA was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in a Peterbilt semi-truck. Morales Juarez was in the process of passing McGraw, when his vehicle lost control and sideswiped McGraw's vehicle. Morales Juarez drove underneath the semi-truck and his vehicle dragged before losing control into the median and rolling.

Morales Juarez was not wearing a seatbelt. McGraw was wearing a seatbelt. Morales Juarez was transported to St Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise via air ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.