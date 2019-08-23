Crash near Kimberly sends two to hospital

On August 23, 2019, at 1:12 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on top of the 182 off ramp of Interstate 84, just north of Kimberly.

Petru Mironescu, 64, of Winston Salem, North Carolina was driving a 2007 Freightliner pulling a trailer. Roarey Kennedy, 42, of Twin Falls, Idaho and passenger Susan Velez, 47, of Portland, Oregon were driving in a 2000 Dodge Intrepid. Mironescu failed to yield for the stop sign at the top of the eastbound Interstate 84 off ramp. Kennedy was northbound on State Highway 50 and struck the rear of Mironescu's trailer.

Kennedy was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Velez was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke?s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Kennedy and Velez were not wearing a seatbelt. Mironescu was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriffs office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome Rural Fire and Idaho Department of Transportation.