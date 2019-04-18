Crash on Perrine Bridge reduces traffic to one lane coming into Twin Falls

A service truck crashes into the median southbound on US Highway 93 while crossing the Perrine Bridge Thursday. (KMVT Elenee Dao image)
Updated: Thu 4:08 PM, Apr 18, 2019
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Traffic across the Perrine Bridge coming into Twin Falls was reduced to one lane after a service truck struck the median barrier.

A KMVT reporter on scene said southbound traffic along US Highway 93 was reduced to one lane across the bridge, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Police, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

