Crash on Perrine Bridge reduces traffic to one lane coming into Twin Falls

Traffic across the Perrine Bridge coming into Twin Falls was reduced to one lane after a service truck struck the median barrier.

A KMVT reporter on scene said southbound traffic along US Highway 93 was reduced to one lane across the bridge, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Police, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates.