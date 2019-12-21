Crash sends Buhl woman to hospital

A Buhl woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to the call shortly after 3:30 p.m. on westbound I84 at mile marker 257, south of Malta.

Shay Orcutt, 28, of Buhl, was traveling westbound in a GMC Yukon when she attempted to slow and move into the right lane. Orcutt lost control, spun out, and came to a stop blocking both lanes.

Michael Willoughby, 53, of Plant City, Florida, was traveling westbound in a semi-truck and trailer and attempted to avoid the crash by moving to the shoulder, however, he ended up hitting the hood of Orcutt's vehicle.

Orcutt was transported to Cassia Regional Hospital by ground ambulance.

The lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.

