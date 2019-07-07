Crews fight blaze near Shoshone

Crews are responding to a brush fire, 1 mile north of Shoshone.

Bureau of Land Management fire information and prevention officer Kelsey Brizendine said that BLM, Shoshone Rural Fire, and Shoshone City Fire all responded to the fire, which they are calling the Canal Fire.

40 acres have have burned, no structures are currently at risk, although one was threatened, and the fire is not running currently.

BLM estimates it to have it controlled by 9 PM Sunday night, and have it controlled by 6 PM Monday evening.

The cause is under investigation.