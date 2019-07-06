Crews fighting multiple fires in Twin Falls, Jerome Counties

Crews are responding to at least two fires, which may have been caused by lightning strikes according to witnesses and officials.

A fire started near Indian Springs Road, east of Hollister. A KMVT reporter on scene was told by fire officials that the fire was caused by lightning, and is being turned over to the Bureau of Land Management.

A second fire started east of Wilson Lake Reservoir, north of Hazelton. Witnesses at the scene say this one was caused by lightning as well.

East End Fire and BLM are also headed out to Lake Walcott in Minidoka county, where a third fire has been reported.

This is breaking news, and KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.