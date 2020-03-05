Crews investigate fatal crash in Gooding County

Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash in northern Gooding County Thursday night.

The call came in at 5:42 at milepost 125.5 on State Highway 46, near the Gooding-Camas County line.

Idaho State Police, Gooding Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding EMS, as well as Gooding Rural Fire all responded.

ISP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

We have a reporter working on the story and we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.