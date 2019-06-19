Crews on-scene of potential house fire in Wendell

Fire crews responded to a call of smoke coming from a Wendell home.

The home owner spoke to a KMVT reporter. She said she returned from an appointment Wednesday afternoon and saw smoke coming from her home. She ran through the home on the 400 block of East Avenue B to make sure her dogs were OK and they were. She then got outside the home and dialed 911.

Wendell Fire Department, Jerome Fire Department and Gooding County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

First responders on scene said there were no injuries and believe the fire started in the basement.

KMVT will update this story when more information becomes available.