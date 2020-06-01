Crews recover sunken boat in Snake River near Thousand Springs

A ski boat carrying 17 passengers that sank near 1000 Springs Resort on Saturday has been recovered.

Search and rescue crews recovered a boat Sunday morning at 1000 Springs Resort. The boat sank Saturday evening when the boat was slowing to come to the dock and was overcome bay a wake. (Source: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

Twin Falls County deputies responded Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. to the location off State Highway 30, about six miles south of Hagerman, on the Snake River after a call from an employee.

By the time rescue crews arrived, all 17 of the passengers had made it safely to shore. The sheriff’s office said the operator of a 22-foot Centurion ski boat was coming toward the docks. As he slowed the wake came over the boat and all 17 people on board landed in the water.

The boat sunk and came to rest at the bottom of the Snake River.

LT. Daron Brown from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says this is a good reminder to pay attention to the boat capacity.

"Thankfully nobody was injured, we didn't have any deaths, but that is absolutely a reason that you pay attention to the capacity plate and the number of people that it's safe to have on board," said Lt. Brown. "The amount of weight that it's safe to have on board, and always have your life jackets out and ready if you don't have them on."

On Sunday, crews from Twin Falls County and assistance from Cassia County Search and Rescue and Buhl Fire Department helped to surface the boat.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office would like to remind boaters to observe capacity placards on their boats and to never overland a vessel.

It is the law for everyone 14 years of age and under on a boat that is 19 feet or less to wear a life jacket at all times. For everyone else, you must have it readily available.