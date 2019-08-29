Crews respond to fire at Twin Falls bank Wednesday night

Crews respond to fire at a Twin Falls bank Wednesday night.

D.L. Evan's bank is seen in this photo taken on August 29,2019, after crews responded to a fire early that morning (KMVT/Rachel Fabbi)

A fire engine was returning from a medical call Wednesday night at 11:15 p.m., when it noticed smoke coming from D.L. Evans Bank on Main Street in Twin Falls.

They, as well as two other engines and a battalion chief all responded to find the roof of the bank on fire.

The crews left the scene at 12:23 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Twin Falls Fire Department tells KMVT that the cause was due to shorted electrical wiring.

The bank will have to make some minor repairs, according to the facilities manager, but did open a few hours later for business on Thursday.