Crews respond to house fire in Buhl

A family is searching for their pets following a house fire in Buhl Sunday night.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street after a call came in around 7 p.m.

Buhl Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Buhl Police and Buhl QRU all responded.

Sadly crews discovered a deceased cat, but successfully rescued another pet.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the blaze.

Thomas Higgins, a firefighter and EMT with Buhl Fire explained, "we started with a transitional attack, we had enough personnel on scene to establish a routine and then had an interior attack. At that time, we were more focused on extinguishing the fire, thankfully we were able to rescue one dog, get it out on time and that dog is safe with the family."

Higgins wants to thank all of the crews for their quick response.

The missing pets are listed as a cat, unknown description, and a small brown dog, such as a chihuahua.

The cause is under investigation. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.