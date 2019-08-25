UPDATE: Crews rescue kayaker after incident at Shoshone Falls

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Crews from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Fire, and Air St. Luke's responded to a call of a kayaker in distress near Shoshone Falls at about 11:30 Sunday morning.

According to the TFCSO, the male kayaker was near the falls, when strong winds pushed him closer towards the base.

Corporal Chris Bratt said that other kayakers in the water at the time were able to get him from the water, and bring him to shore, where he apparently collapsed.

One of the people who pulled the man out was an off-duty paramedic, who reported that the man was conscious and talking.

The man's name and age have not yet been released.

KMVT will post more as updates become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple rescue crews responded to a kayaking incident Sunday morning at Shoshone Falls.

The call came in at around 11 a.m. for a report of two kayakers struggling to make it back to shore.

Air St. Luke's was called out to the area.

We have a reporter at the scene and we'll have more updates as they become available.