Crews respond to potential drowning at Vineyard Lake

Units respond to Vineyard Lake in Jerome County on Apr. 21 for a report of a drowning.
Updated: Tue 11:13 PM, Apr 21, 2020

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A report of a drowning took place Tuesday evening after seven at Vineyard Lake, located in Jerome County.

Multiple rescue units including Jerome County Search and Rescue and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

According to Visit Southern Idaho, "the only way to this lake is through a field, down the canyon, and over crumbled rocks."

The website says there's about a 30 ft. waterfall, which is claimed as being 'dangerous'. Plus, the water there is very 'chilly'.

The lake is approximate two acres in size.

We'll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

 
