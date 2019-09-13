Missing teen's body recovered from Idaho waterfall

Search crews have recovered the body of a 16-year-old north-central Idaho boy who went missing after falling over a waterfall on Elk Creek.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports search crews located the body of Luis Diaz on Wednesday, but were unable to reach the remains until Thursday afternoon.

He was hiking with friends Sunday when he slipped and fell down Elk Creek Falls. Though his friends saw him fall, they did not see him again after he entered the water.

Searchers were initially hindered by high water flows. They worked throughout the week to lower the level of the water using a spillway upstream, so that some crew members could rappel down the face of the waterfalls to check behind the curtain of water, and others could search the deep pool behind the waterfall.

Search crews are looking for a north-central Idaho teen who has been missing since he fell down a waterfall at a popular hiking spot on Sunday.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz told The Lewiston Tribune the 16-year-old Deary High School student was hiking with a small group of friends near Elk Creek when he apparently slipped and went over the edge of the waterfall into a 23-foot deep pool of water.

Crews have worked to reduce water levels by diverting water through a spillway upstream, and search and rescue crews planned to rappel down the face of the falls Wednesday morning in hopes of searching a pool of water behind the waterfall. Search dogs have indicated the teen is near the base of the falls, officials said.

Elk Creek Falls is popular with hikers for the scenic beauty of its succession of waterfalls through a forested gorge about 4 miles south of Elk River. Goetz said people should always stay away from the edge of the water, especially when near the top of the falls.

