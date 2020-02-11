Critics decry proposed cuts in Hanford nuclear cleanup plan

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a sign at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is posted near Richland, Wash. Advocates for cleaning up the former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year for the work. The budget cut released in a proposal on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, is almost certain to delay the cleanup, which is on a legally-enforced schedule. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Updated: Tue 4:17 PM, Feb 11, 2020
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press Advocates for cleaning up a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year.

The proposal released Monday by President Donald Trump called for cutting the annual Hanford cleanup budget from about $2.5 billion to about $1.8 billion.

Such a budget cut is almost certain to delay the cleanup, which is on a legally-enforced schedule.

The Hanford Nuclear Reservation, located near Richland, Washington, was created as part of the Manhattan Project during World War II as the nation raced to create nuclear weapons.

 
