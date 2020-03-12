Crop-dusting bill heads to Idaho Senate for possible changes

Legislation sought by pesticide-spraying crop dusters that opponents say will leave Idaho residents susceptible to getting hit with poison from above got some significant changes in a Senate committee.

The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee approved the measure with the possible changes adding back in protections for people on the ground.

Republican Sen. Jim Guthrie, the committee chairman, guaranteed the changes would become part of the final bill when it reaches the full Senate.

The legislation follows an incident last year where about 20 farmworkers in southwestern Idaho said they became sick after a crop duster sprayed pesticide on a field right next to them.