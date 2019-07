Hundreds of people showed up for the annual Sagebrush Parade in Buhl Thursday.

People lined the streets, celebrating the Fourth of July, and hoping to score some candy, and to wish KMVT's own Brian Neudorff ood luck in his new job.

Police officers from Mountain Home even came down to provide security so that other law enforcement agencies can participate in the parade, such as the Twin Falls County Sheriff, and the Buhl Police department.