New cookie shop opens in Twin Falls

Crumbl Cookies held their grand opening Thursday, making it the newest Twin Falls business.

The store is by Cold Stone and Jimmy John’s, at 799 Cheney Drive.

KMVT talked with owners Brett and Ronnie Ward, who explained what makes the business unique. They say their open kitchen allows customers to see the cookies being made, in addition to ordering ahead and delivering freshly made cookies.

They say there's one more thing that sets them apart as well.

“We also have a rotating menu each week," Brett explained. "We have four specialty cookies. And then every Sunday, if you follow us on social media, Crumble Cookies, they post the new rotating menu, for the new upcoming week. So it's fun, and keeps everyone excited to see what's coming up."

Friday they will be giving away free cookies, and they are open from 10 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday.