Castleford man receives new heart; leaves hospital with a smile

A life long resident of Castleford, is starting a new life thanks to being donated a new heart. (Source: Renee Harkins)

Curt Harkins was released from Intermountain Medical Center Monday.

Harkins has been at that hospital for months.

On April 22, Harkins was in surgery all night long to receive his new heart.

It's been a long road of recovery for this Castleford man.

Harkins first was admitted into St. Luke's Hospital on Oct. 4, where he was told there wasn't much hope.

He was transferred to University of Utah, and then later to his previous hospital in Murray, Utah, where he marriedfiancee Renee Hall on Christmas day.

The day after his wedding he had surgery.

On Monday, he and his new bride, get to see the sunshine together.

"We have to stay down here in the Salt Lake Valley, within an hour of the hospital, for at least 6 months to possibly a year," said Harkins on the phone.

Harkins says he is feeling great, and was excited to have his wife take him on a drive after he was released this afternoon.