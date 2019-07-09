Counterfeit $100 bills pass security checks at Twin Falls restaurant

Shari’s Restaurant in Twin Falls is warning others after customers paid with fake $100 bills.

This didn’t just happen once, it happened twice.

A manager at the restaurant says they received one of the bills July 2 and the other on July 5.

In fact, they tell KMVT news the bills looked so real, that it passed through equipment the restaurant had purchased to catch counterfeit money.

They say some people don't realize the affects this can have on businesses.

“I feel angry,” said Assistant General Manager Kinsyi Lewis. “I know there is a lot of hard working people in Twin Falls that work hard and for people to come in and do something like that, where it could make or break a business. It's just unfathomable to me."

Shari’s says they have now taken further measures to protect themselves.

“That includes a pen that checks large bills for ink and a UV light that recognizes the magnetic strip inside a bill, all under $40,” Lewis said.

Lewis wanted to get the word out so others that is happening and to be on the look out for it.

This story will be updated. Check back later.