Cycling teams needed for first responder fundraiser

One small Magic Valley business is offering a chance to burn some calories and earn some money for first responders.

First Responders Team Ride Event (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Currently people can sign up on the Cory Cycle website or head on into the studio and sign up or form a team of up to four people. Each team then will pick a first responder related charity such as; police, fire fighters, EMS and even military.

The entrance fee is $50 per person and whichever team comes out on top will then get to donate all their entry money to their charity. People do not have to be a first responder to participate.

KMVT spoke with Becky Kuykendall the owner of Core Cycle who tells us more about this upcoming event and why she chose first responders to be the charity.

"As a business, you know, that's who supports us. This is where we come from and weather, especially in our community and so we just want to give back to all those and inspire and encourage all of those people out there," Kuykendall said.

She goes on to say that she is really excited for people to get competitive and to raise lots of money for those who do so much for the community.

Each team that enters will also get a swag bag, T-shirt, and even a free meal on the day of the event, which is Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.