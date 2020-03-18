Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision near Pocatello

Authorities are investigating after a cyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision near Pocatello.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 40-year-old Bobette Wilhelm of Pocatello died of the crash that happened sometime Friday evening.

The Idaho State Journal reports that investigators say the collision sent Wilhelm plummeting down a ravine, where she was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries.

Vehicle parts found at the scene match a green Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV made between 1989 and 1999.

The vehicle likely has front passenger side damage.