Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision near Pocatello

Bannock County Sheriff's Office released this photo of Bobette Wilhelm who was struck in a hit-and-run while riding her bicycle Friday on Buckskin Road near Pocatello. Law enforcement is looking for the suspected vehicle involved in the crash. (Source: Bannock County Sheriff's Office)
Posted:

POCATELLO, Idaho (Idaho State Journal) — Authorities are investigating after a cyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision near Pocatello.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 40-year-old Bobette Wilhelm of Pocatello died of the crash that happened sometime Friday evening.

The Idaho State Journal reports that investigators say the collision sent Wilhelm plummeting down a ravine, where she was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries.

Vehicle parts found at the scene match a green Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV made between 1989 and 1999.

The vehicle likely has front passenger side damage.

 
