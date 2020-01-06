Docs: Mom of missing Idaho kids thinks she's a god

Authorities across the country are still looking for two Idaho children who disappeared in September.

(Source: KSTU/CNN)

Police say 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her autistic brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, went missing in Rexburg.

Police say their newlywed parents have fled Idaho and aren't cooperating with the investigation. New evidence suggests the mother believes she's a reincarnated god.

"He and I would talk, and the first thing he always said was 'Papa!' said Larry Woodcock, grandfather of missing children. “If I could just have that back one time, please God give it to me. One time."

Larry and his wife Kay have had a long time to think about their grandson, his sister and the woman who used to be their sister-in-law.

"For years I loved her, just like a sister,” said Kay Vallow Woodcock.

Lori Vallow was married to Kay`s brother Charles Vallow until July 11. When Lori`s brother shot and killed Charles in Chandler, Arizona. He told police at the time, it was in self-defense.

"When he died, JJ was in danger," Kay said.

She says Lori told her Charles was her fourth husband. Now she has a fifth, religious author Chad Daybell, whose wife Tammy Daybell died within two weeks of the wedding.

"She`s a black widow,” Kay said. “Three and four are dead. Five? He`s next."

Police say both of them are refusing to tell investigators where her missing children are.

"If he's not with us anymore, just tell us that,” Larry said.

According to documents obtained by Fox 13, Charles wanted to divorce Lori because of her new religious beliefs that she had been reincarnated.

"She was a god assigned to to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ`s second coming in July 2020 and that if (Charles) got in the way of her mission she would murder him," documents said.

"I think it's July 22, 2020?” Kay said. “I don`t know what`s going to happen July 23, you know. Charles told me. He had recordings of her. He said nobody will believe me, and he recorded her one night."

Kay said even before her brother died last July, she suspected Lori and Chad were having an affair, but never thought it would turn into this.