Dance at CSI

Don't miss out on the dance programs at CSI!

CSI Dance Instructor

The Dance program provides a course of study which helps students understand the major principles, practices, and skills associated with the art of dance. In order to provide the opportunity for students to use that understanding to develop and improve their knowledge and skills the coursework is integrated with the production work to provide a better understanding of the many facets of dance. The Dance program also provides its courses for the training of those who may be interested in working in the local dance community or for personal enrichment and practice.